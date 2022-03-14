IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 58.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

LEG stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

