IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 324 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $89.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.56. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

