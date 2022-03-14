IFP Advisors Inc Sells 179 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $206,237,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $173.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

