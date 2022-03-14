Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $172.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.37. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.27 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. Medifast’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

