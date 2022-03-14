State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,165 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

