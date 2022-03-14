Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,200 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,015,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,488. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

