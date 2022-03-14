Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $64.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.