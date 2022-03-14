Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Raymond James increased their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last 90 days. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

