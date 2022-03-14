STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

STAA stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.66 and a beta of 1.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

