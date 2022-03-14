Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 26,309 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $32,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,550,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 666,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 586,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $85.56 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.39.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

