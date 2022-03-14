25,000 Shares in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.18 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $667.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

