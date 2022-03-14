Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Atreca by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Atreca by 47.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Atreca in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atreca alerts:

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atreca stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17. Atreca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.