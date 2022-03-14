$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. Agiliti posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $298,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,577 shares of company stock worth $3,892,185 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

