Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) to post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGO. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

