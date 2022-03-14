Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sysco by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $830,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sysco by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,538,000 after acquiring an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

