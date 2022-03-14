RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.00.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.60. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

