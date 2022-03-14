RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.00.

ROLL stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $165.99 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

