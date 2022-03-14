Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Declines By 29.5%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MCURF stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. Mind Cure Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.
Mind Cure Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
