Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Declines By 29.5%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MCURF stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. Mind Cure Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Mind Cure Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

