Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 29.8% in February

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 90,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD opened at $18.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

