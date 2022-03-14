Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $26,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,692,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 157.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

