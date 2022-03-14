Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 272,084 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 750,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $19.97 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

