Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 83,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,096,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 58,492 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

