Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth $80,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

