Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.