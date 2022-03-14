Zacks: Brokerages Expect Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Context Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNTX. ThinkEquity began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

In other Context Therapeutics news, CEO Martin A. Lehr bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

