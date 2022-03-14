Liberum Capital Lowers National Express Group (LON:NEX) Price Target to GBX 290

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 290 ($3.80) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.59) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 336 ($4.40).

NEX opened at GBX 245.20 ($3.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 183.70 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.80 ($4.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 252.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.51.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

