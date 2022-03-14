SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) vs. Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Financial Survey

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SkillSoft and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkillSoft 0 2 4 0 2.67 Grid Dynamics 0 1 5 0 2.83

SkillSoft presently has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 119.27%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 154.19%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than SkillSoft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SkillSoft and Grid Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A Grid Dynamics $211.28 million 2.95 -$7.70 million ($0.13) -73.38

Grid Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than SkillSoft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of SkillSoft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SkillSoft and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkillSoft N/A N/A N/A Grid Dynamics -3.64% 12.30% 10.80%

Risk and Volatility

SkillSoft has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats SkillSoft on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkillSoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

