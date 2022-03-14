First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Stock Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MMLG opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

