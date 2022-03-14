Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $249,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $267.00 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.91 and a 1 year high of $272.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

