Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $35.04 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

