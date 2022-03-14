Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $11,065,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 84,587 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $1,607,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,394 shares of company stock worth $3,175,790 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $81.08 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

