Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 88.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $60.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

