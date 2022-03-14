Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 4,487 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after buying an additional 2,979,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,539 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,662 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.42 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

