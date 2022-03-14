Comerica Bank Sells 833 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Motco raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $124.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

