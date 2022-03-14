Comerica Bank Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Equitable Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.