Comerica Bank Has $1.67 Million Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.86.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

