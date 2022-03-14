Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after buying an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Ferrari by 20.0% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ferrari by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at about $178,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $190.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.44.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

