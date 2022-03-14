American International Group Inc. Sells 384 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $118.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

In related news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

