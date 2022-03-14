American International Group Inc. Has $975,000 Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,699,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 511,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.72. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.99%.

NTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

