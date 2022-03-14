E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stake Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 40.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 142.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 67.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,862,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

NYSE ETWO opened at $8.33 on Monday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETWO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.