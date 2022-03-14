American International Group Inc. Acquires 81,743 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 448.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,743 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 694.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $577,570.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594 in the last 90 days.

BFLY opened at $4.04 on Monday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

