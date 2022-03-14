Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $51.25 on Monday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

