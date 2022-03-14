Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41,984 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $59.29 on Monday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.80%.

About Strategic Education (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.