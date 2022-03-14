Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29 Million Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,733 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $28,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yelp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yelp by 1,703.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

