Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $29,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI opened at $60.89 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.