Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.91 Million Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 300,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $29,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.