State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ESE opened at $71.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

