BMO Capital Markets Trims Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price to $20.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VITL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

