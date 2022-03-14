BMO Capital Markets Trims Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price to $20.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VITL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $29.19.
In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
