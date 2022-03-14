Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.54 Million Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $30,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.39. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King cut their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

