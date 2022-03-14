Insider Buying: Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Acquires $17,770.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $17,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq bought 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,970.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $17.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

